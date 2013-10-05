版本:
RPT-Toll in suicide bomber attack in Baghdad rises to 48-police

BAGHDAD Oct 5 The number of people killed when a suicide bomber blew himself up amid a group of Shi'ite pilgrims in Baghdad on Saturday rose to 48, police and medics said.

Officials had previously put the death toll at about 20.

