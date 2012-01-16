Iraq signs $235 mln power deal with Turkey's Enka

* Contract for four 125 MW units

* Units to be installed in 16 months

BAGHDAD Jan 16 Iraq signed a $235 million electricity deal with a subsidiary of Turkey's Enka Isaat to install a 500-megawatt plant in southern Iraq to help boost generation in the power-starved nation, the minister of electricity said on Monday.

Enka Teknik will install four gas units, each with a production capacity of 125 megawatts in the al-Najibiya district in Basra, Iraq's southern oil hub, said the minister, Karim Aftan.

The green-field project will by financed by the local government of Basra and it will be allocated to Basra province only.

He said the units, which were purchased from General Electric, would be installed in 16 months.

The electricity ministry has signed a series of power deals over the past year to boost the national grid. It plans to add 22,000 megawatts of production capacity across Iraq over the next three years, Deputy Electricity Minister Salam Qazaz said in November.

Nearly nine years after the U.S. invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein, power disruptions remain a chief complaint among Iraqis, with demand far exceeding supply estimated at around 7,000 MW in the oil-producing nation.