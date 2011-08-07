UPDATE 2-Iraq says qualifies 41 companies for 4th energy bid

* 41 companies qualified for 4th auction
* Iraq to receive bids late January
* Firms have deals with KRG excluded
(Adds details, background, byline)
By Ahmed Rasheed
BAGHDAD, Aug 7 Iraq has qualified 41 companies
to participate in its 4th energy bidding round, which is
scheduled to take place in late January, Abdul-Mahdy al-Ameedi,
director of the oil ministry's contracts and licensing
directorate, told Reuters on Sunday.
The 4th bidding round for 12 new exploration blocs is
expected to add 29 trillion cubic feet of gas and 10 billion
barrels of oil to Iraqi reserves from the auction.
"We eventually qualified 41 companies," Ameedi said.
OPEC member Iraq has already signed a series of deals with
oil majors to develop its largest oil-fields and is seeking to
boost its production as the country pulls back from years of war
and economic sanctions.
Ameedi said the next step would be inviting the 41 companies
to a roadshow on Sept 11 in Amman, Jordan and presenting a data
package with initial tender protocol to companies on Sept 12.
Iraq was scheduled to make an announcement of pre-qualified
companies on June 30, but some issues relating to company
documentation forced further delay.
"Some companies posted required documentation to places like
Iran by mistake and others asked for more time to sort out bank
issues, so we had to delay announcement," Amedi said.
Iraq's oil ministry also excluded companies which have
contracts with the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) from the
qualification process, Amedi said.
The Shi'ite-led Iraqi government is embroiled in a
protracted dispute with ethnic Kurds in the semi-autonomous
northern part of the country over land and the country's vast
oil wealth. Iraq deems production-sharing contracts signed by
the Kurds to be illegal.
Companies qualified range from oil majors, including BP Plc
, ExxonMobil and Italy's ENI , to
state-run firms like Turkish Petroleum Corporation(TPAO) and
Indian's Oil & Natural Gas Corp .
The announcement of the qualifications may also lead to a
clash with an Iraqi parliament energy panel chief who said in
May he wanted the bidding delayed until lawmakers approve a
long-stalled new hydrocarbons law.
The hydrocarbons law is aimed at resolving outstanding
disputes with the Kurdish region among other issues and is seen
as key to guaranteeing more legal security for investors.
This 4th bidding round will focus mainly on gas exploration.
Iraq auctioned three major natural gas fields to foreign firms
last October.
Iraq needs to harness gas energy to generate electricity an
end chronic power blackouts that still plague the country almost
eight years after the U.S.-led invasion that ousted Saddam
Hussein.
(For a factbox on exploration blocs on offer in 4th auction
click on
(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; writing by Patrick Markey; Editing
by Mike Nesbit)