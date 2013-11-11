Angry Shi'ites storm Schlumberger camp at Iraq's Rumaila oilfield

| BASRA, Iraq
BASRA, Iraq Nov 11 Dozens of angry Shi'ite
Muslim workers and tribesmen stormed a Schlumberger Ltd
camp at one of Iraq's main oilfields and wrecked offices early
on Monday after accusing a foreign security adviser of insulting
their religion, police and employees at the field said.
Oil officials and workers at the Schlumberger drilling site
in Rumaila North said the problem started when a security
adviser they identified as British asked Iraqi workers to take
down a flag and banners depicting a figure revered by Shi'ites.
Schlumberger was not immediately available for comment late
on Monday.
According to workers and officials, when the workers refused
to remove the banners, the security adviser went to do so
himself and tore one portraying Imam Hussein, whose death more
than 1,000 years ago is currently being commemorated by Shi'ites
across the world in rituals known as Ashura.
In the ensuing row, the security adviser pulled out a gun
and fired several shots, wounding an Iraqi worker and drawing
dozens of people from a nearby village to join the workers in
storming the Schlumberger drilling camp.
Officials of the state-run Southern Oil Company said
production from the field was not affected by the incident, but
oil officials said Schlumberger had suspended its operations in
response, not only in Rumaila but at the other oilfields in
Basra province.
"We received an order from the main administration to stop
work until further notice," said an Iraqi engineer working at a
Schlumberger project in Zubair oilfield in the south.
The protestors smashed up offices and severely beat the
foreign security adviser, oil officials and workers said. A
photograph taken by a worker at the scene showed a man with
blood streaming down his face. He said it was the adviser.
Security officials said the man was taken to hospital with
serious injuries.
Police and the army intervened to restore order and expelled
the protesters from the site.
"We advised the British security contractor to step back and
leave this issue as it is very sensitive for the workers, but
instead ... he went himself and removed the banners and tore one
of Imam Hussein," said an Iraqi worker, who witnessed the
incident.
"Workers were provoked and squabbled with the British guy,
but he suddenly pulled out a pistol and started shooting, and
wounded one Iraqi worker," the man said.
On Saturday, an Egyptian worker hired by Baker Hughes Inc
to work at a drilling rig in Rumaila removed and tore a
flag also depicting a holy Shi'ite figure, prompting Iraqi
authorities to terminate his residency and expel him from the
country, oil officials said.
The workhorse of Iraq's oil industry, Rumaila is operated by
BP with China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) [CNPET.UL}.
It has estimated reserves of 17 billion barrels and currently
produces around 1.4 million bpd, more than a third of Iraq's
total output of over 3 million bpd.
"The workers and villagers went on a rampage. It was a fatal
mistake from the foreign security guy to provoke local workers,"
said an oil ministry official, who spoke on condition of
anonymity. "When you operate in a mainly Shi'ite community you
have to respect their traditions and norms: it's the A B C of
how to work in any environment."