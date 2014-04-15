Iraq approves S.Korea's Daewoo $588.8 million oilfield contract

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
BAGHDAD, April 15 Iraq's cabinet approved Tuesday an $588.8 million oilfield service contract with South Korea's Daewoo Engineering & Construction (047040.KS) for the development of the Zubair oil field, the cabinet said in a statement.
Under the contract, Daewoo E&C will handle engineering, procurement and construction work for a gas separation facility at the giant Zubair oilfield in Iraq's south, whose output is forecast to reach 850,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) in 2017.
Italy's ENI, U.S.-based Occidental Petroleum Corp and South Korea's KOGAS signed a 20-year deal with Iraq in 2010 to develop Zubair, whose production is currently at 320,000 barrels per day (bpd). (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed, editing by Ned Parker)
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* Qtrly utilization at well services segment averaged 19% in Q4 2016, compared to 30% in Q4 2015