BAGHDAD Jan 25 Iraq has agreed to a deal with General Electric Co worth about $328 million to boost electricity production by 1,000 megawatts, an electricity ministry spokesman said on Monday.

Baghdad will pay GE in deferred payments over three years starting in 2017, Musab al-Mudaris told Reuters.

GE will provide equipment and maintenance for 10 power plants across the country, he added.

(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Mark Potter)