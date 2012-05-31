UPDATE 4-Tough terms dampen Iraq's energy auction

* Lukoil leads group on bid for key oil block
* First, second day see few tenders
* Iraq plans fifth energy bidding round
* Few bidders push Iraq to reconsider future terms
By Ahmed Rasheed
BAGHDAD, May 31 Iraq's fourth energy auction
ended on Thursday with few foreign investors tendering bids
after a disappointing showing that could force Baghdad to ease
tough contract terms to lure more oil explorers into a new
bidding round.
The lukewarm response to Iraq's latest energy bid - only 3
of 12 blocks were awarded - is a setback for the OPEC nation's
plans to expand its energy industry and compete with regional
powerhouse Saudi Arabia after years of war and sanctions.
The lethargic second, and final, day of bidding followed a
sluggish start on Wednesday when only one block was taken by
Kuwait Energy; four other blocks got no bids and another deal
failed after companies rejected the government offer.
"We have to say we didn't expect this weak turnout from the
companies, but we acknowledge terms for the contracts were
tough," Sabah Abdul-Kadhim, head of the legal section of Iraq's
oil ministry contracts and licensing directorate, told Reuters.
"If the terms were the main reason why we had few bidders
for gas, then we should consider that in future auctions and
have more attractive terms," he said.
A group led by Russian oil firm LUKOIL won a bid
for a key oil block on Thursday, the only high profile foreign
company to make a play for fields Iraq had hoped would attract
more oil majors.
Baghdad's less attractive service contracts combined with a
recent boom in natural gas supplies and gas finds elsewhere in
the world may have further quashed investor interest in a tricky
gas prospect like Iraq.
LUKOIL and partner Inpex Corp of Japan won the deal
for the 5,500-square-km Block 10 in Muthanna and Dhi Qar
provinces in the south, one of the few fields in the auction
executives had expected would attract investors.
A bid from Pakistan Petroleum also won gas Block 8 in Diyala
and Wasit provinces in eastern Iraq. Four other blocks, and two
from the first day that were re-offered, received no bids.
Iraq had hoped the auction would further spur the expansion
of its energy sector as violence from its long war ebbs and
investment picks up, nine years after the U.S.-led invasion that
ousted Saddam Hussein.
But three previous upstream licensing rounds have already
left Baghdad with more than it can handle -- in terms of oil and
gas development and infrastructure challenges.
Big Oil's absence from the exploration round came as no
surprise. Companies such as BP, Exxon Mobil, ENI and Royal Dutch
Shell may be looking to explore for oil below and beside their
existing oil field projects in southern Iraq.
Still, the government said it would shortly open a fifth
round with more new oil and gas blocks up for auction.
Oil explorers who won blocks will immediately be able to
extract gas discovered at their sites, but the Iraqi government
has retained the option to pay compensation to companies to keep
crude in the ground to help boost its reserves.
"We will start preparations in the next few months to start
a 5th exploration bidding round. The round will include 10 to 15
new blocks," Oil Minister Abdul Kareem Luaibi told reporters.
"It will also focus on gas, while the oil will be used to
boost out reserves."
LESS ATTRACTIVE TERMS
Oil giants such as Exxon Mobil and BP have already signed
major deals to develop oilfields in Iraq, which has the world's
fourth-largest oil reserves and the tenth largest gas reserves.
But Iraq has offered foreign companies less attractive
service agreements - where they are paid a fee - rather than
production-sharing deals that allow them to profit jointly from
the output.
"Limitations are there, constraints are there. You really
try to understand the dynamics and the constraints to work with
the authorities and solve those issues," Abdul Wahid, senior
manager at Pakistan Petroleum told Reuters.
A boom in unconventional gas production in North America
has boosted world supplies, while a surge in Australian exports,
gas finds in east Africa, and China's own gas potential also
combine to make more complex prospects such as Iraq less
attractive.
Violence in Iraq has eased since the height of the war,
though security remains a concern, especially in more remote
areas where some of the auctioned gas blocks are located.
Companies entering new deals also weighed risks from Iraq's
continued political instability against the potential gas and
crude developments on offer in the bidding, which are mostly in
western and central Iraq.
Another complication overshadowing Iraq's oil sector is the
ongoing feud between the central government in Baghdad and the
autonomous Kurdistan region in the north over control of
disputed territories and oil rights.
Baghdad has rejected oil deals signed by Kurdistan as
illegal. The Kurdish region has its own government and armed
forces, but relies on the central government for budget and for
export of its oil production.
Exxon was banned by Baghdad from competing in the 4th
bidding round because it had signed deals with Kurdistan to
explore in their region, a move Baghdad rejected. U.S. company
Hess Corp. was also excluded for its Kurdish deals.