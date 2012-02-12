Shahristani says Total cannot sign Kurdistan deals

METALS-London copper prices drift lower on U.S. rate hike view
* Coming Up: Germany Detailed GDP Q4 at 0700 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)
BASRA Iraq Feb 12 Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Hussain al-Shahristani said on Sunday Total could not sign oil deals with the Kurdistan region without approval, and like other companies the French major would bear the "full consequences" if it did.
Total said on Friday said it was considering possible investments in semi-autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan following a similar move by Exxon Mobil. The central government has already rejected that agreement.
"The position of the Iraqi government will be the same as with the other oil companies, that no company has a right to sign a contract without the approval of the central government of Iraq," Shahristani said in the oil hub of Basra when asked about a possible Total deal with Kurdistan.
"Any such contract has no standing with the Iraqi government, and the companies have no right to work on the Iraqi territories and they bear the full consequences."
Shahristani also said his understanding was that Iran would not carry out a threat to close down the Strait of Hormuz because Iranian oil supplies also relied on the shipping lane and closure would not benefit Tehran.
* Coming Up: Germany Detailed GDP Q4 at 0700 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)
(India Morning Newsletter will not be published on Friday, February 24, as markets are closed for Mahashivratri.) To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02232017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: RBI Executive Director Sudarshan Sen, SEBI member G. Mahalingam and
HONG KONG, Feb 21 China's 2015 market crash sparked a surge in Asian trading for futures exchange giant CME Group as Chinese funds hedged their risk offshore and growth prospects remain strong, the bourse's head of Asia said on Tuesday.