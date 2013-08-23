Exxon selling Iraqi oilfield stakes to Petro China, Pertamina-Iraq minister

BRIEF-Aviva looks to sell Friends Provident International for up to $750 mln- WSJ, citing sources
NEW DELHI Aug 23 Exxon Mobil is selling stakes it controls in Iraq's West Qurna-1 oilfield to China's Petro China and Indonesia's Pertamina, the country's oil minister confirmed on Friday.
"25 percent to Petro China and 10 percent to Pertamina," Abdul Kareem Luaibi told Reuters on the sidelines of a ministerial meeting here.
He added that the deal would be done "maybe after two to three weeks".
Exxon Mobil has a 60 percent stake currently in the giant oilfield and is the operator.
Company and industry sources said on Thursday that China and Indonesia were set to join Exxon Mobil's $50 billion project to develop the field.
March 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 24 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * TESCO: Two of Tesco Plc's biggest shareholders have called on the supermarket group to withdraw its 3.7 billion-pound ($4.7 billion) agreed offer for wholesaler Booker Group Plc, potentially casting doubt on the deal's progress. * LLOYDS OF LONDON: Lloyds of London, the world's largest speciality insurance market, will this week pick Brussels or Luxembourg
* Kiadis Pharma’s pediatric investigation plan for ATIR101 accepted by the European Medicines Agency’S Pediatric Committee