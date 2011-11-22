版本:
Iraq considering sanctions against Exxon- Shahristani

(Alerts corrected to fix job title)

LONDON Nov 22 Iraq is considering imposing sanctions on Exxon Mobil after its decision to sign a deal with the country's Kurdish region, Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Hussain al-Shahristani said on Tuesday.

He said oil and gas contracts must be approved by the Iraqi government.

"The Iraqi government is considering sanctions," he said. (Reporting by Simon Falush, editing by Jason Neely)

