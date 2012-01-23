Iraq targets 2012 500,000 bpd oil output increase

PRAGUE Jan 23 Iraq is targeting an increase in oil production and exports of 500,000 barrels per day for 2012 and even more of a gain in 2013, its top oil official said on Monday, signalling substantial growth under its ambitious expansion plan.

Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of a Czech-Iraqi business conference, Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Hussain al-Shahristani also said Baghdad plans to hold final talks with Exxon Mobil over the company's oil exploration deal with the semi-autonomous Kurdistan government.

"We have added about half million barrels per day in 2011 for production and export, and there will be an additional half a million barrels per day or slightly more in 2012, and even a higher increment in 2013," Shahristani told Reuters.

Iraq's production last year averaged roughly 2.7 million bpd, allowing for exports of roughly 2.2 million bpd. Shahristani said production was now at about 3 million bpd.

Exxon became the first major to move into the northern Kurdish region in mid-October when it signed with the Kurdistan Regional Government for six exploration blocks. The KRG is locked in a feud with the Arab-dominated central government in Baghdad over territory and oil rights.

The move prompted Baghdad to consider taking action against the company. Exxon also is leading development of the supergiant West Qurna-1 oil field in southern Iraq.

"Iraq is considering its actions and will inform the company before we make any public announcements," Shahristani said.

"The minister of oil has been in touch with them, and they are going to come to the ministry of oil for a final round of discussion, and the ministry will make its announcement and you'll hear about it when they make it."

The U.S. major has not commented publicly on the agreement, and Iraqi oil officials say the company has not responded to their requests for an explanation.