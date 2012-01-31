UPDATE 1-Baghdad no legal ground to cancel Exxon deal-lawmaker

LONDON Jan 31 Baghdad has no legal right
to cancel a major oil contract with Exxon Mobil in
retaliation for its involvement in semi-autonomous Kurdistan,
the head of Iraq's parliamentary oil and energy committee said
on Tuesday.
"There are no blacklists in parliament," Adnan al-Janabi
told Reuters on the sidelines of an oil conference in London.
Exxon became the first major to move into the northern
Kurdish region in mid-October when it signed a contract for six
exploration blocks. The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is
locked in a feud with the Arab-dominated central government in
Baghdad over territory and oil rights.
The Iraqi oil ministry has said Exxon's deal is illegal and
could result in termination of its contract to develop the major
West Qurna Phase One oilfield in the south.
"The contracts (signed) by the central government and the
Kurdish region are not fully constitutional. We need to pass the
oil law to set up the federal council, which can then approve
all of the contracts," Janabi said.
OPEC member Iraq is struggling to pass a modern oil and gas
law to help settle disputes, including those surrounding oil
production-sharing contracts signed by the KRG with foreign
companies.
Speaking later to reporters, Janabi said: "It is less than
constitutional because everything in the oil industry should be
done in cooperation or jointly by the government, the region,
which is Kurdistan and the governors. Nothing less than that is
constitutional."
Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Hussain al-Shahristani said
in December that Iraq was considering sanctions on Exxon for
signing a deal in Kurdistan without approval.
"We will give them the power through the law and not allow
one party, whether it is al-Shahristani or (Iraq Oil Minister
Abdul-Kareem) Luaibi ... to quarrel over the body of Iraq and
mess up the oil industry of Iraq," Janabi said.
Exxon has not commented publicly on the agreement, and Iraqi
oil officials say the company has not responded to their
requests for an explanation.