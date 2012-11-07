Exxon tells Iraq wants to quit West Qurna oilfield-officials

BAGHDAD Nov 7 Exxon Mobil has informed Iraq of
its intention to sell its share in the West Qurna 1 oilfield,
and Baghdad will respond to the decision by next Sunday, Iraqi
oil officials said on Wednesday.
The remarks were the first official confirmation that Exxon
is looking to quit West Qurna after signing exploration deals
instead with autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan in the north, a move
worsening tensions with Baghdad's central government.
"Exxon Mobil sent a letter to the South Oil Company
expressing its wish to sell its stake in West Qurna 1 oilfield,"
Abdul-Mahdy al-Ameedi, director of Iraq's contracts directorate,
told reporters.
Baghdad would reply to the letter by Sunday, another oil
official said.
Iraq also plans to remove Turkey's state-owned oil company
TPAO from its contract for exploration block 9 in the south of
the country, al-Ameedi said without giving any reason for the
decision.