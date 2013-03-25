UPDATE 1-Exxon to invest more in Iraq's West Qurna 1

By Aref Mohammed
BASRA, Iraq, March 25 Exxon Mobil has
allocated $1.65 billion to develop Iraq's West Qurna 1 oilfield
in 2013, up from $1.6 billion last year, the head of the joint
management committee for the field said.
An Iraqi oil ministry official said the budget indicated
Exxon's commitment to developing the southern field in 2013,
which it offered to sell out of last year after riling Baghdad
by signing six deals with the autonomous Kurdistan region.
Baghdad rejects contracts granted by the northern enclave as
illegal and told Exxon it had to choose between the $50 billion
West Qurna-1 project and its Kurdish assets, offering the U.S.
major sweeter terms in a bid to keep in the south.
"Under the work programme approved for 2013 by the oil
ministry, Exxon has set $1.65 billion to develop West Qurna 1,"
Madhi Abdul Razzaq of the management committee told Reuters.
In line with Iraq's service contract terms, oil companies
must submit a work plan including development budget to the oil
ministry before the start of the year for approval.
"If Exxon were not interested to keep working in West Qurna
then it will not spend a huge investment of $1.65 billion to
keep developing the field," the oil ministry official said on
condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to
the media.
Indonesia's Chief Economic Minister said earlier this month
the country's state-owned oil and gas firm Pertamina
was in talks to buy 10-20 percent of Exxon stake in West
Qurna-1.
Sources also said Exxon was considering selling part of its
60 percent stake in the field to PetroChina
, the listed arm of China National Petroleum Corp
(CNPC).
Production from West Qurna phase 1 is expected to reach
540,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) in mid-2013 and 600,000 bpd
by the end of the year, Abdul Razzaq said. The field is
currently producing 480,000 bpd.
"Output from the field is planned to reach 900,000 barrels
per day by 2015," Abdul Razzaq said, attributing the increased
production to 36 newly drilled wells due to come onstream this
year.
Exxon is also pushing ahead with plans to step up
water-injection at the field to help raise extraction rates and
maintain reservoir pressure to overcome declines in production
at the fields.
"We have started water-injection operations in early 2012
with a capacity of 100,000 barrels of water per day, and for
this year we will add additional capacity of 25,000 barrels of
water," Razzaq said.
Italy's Saipem SpA was picked up by Exxon to build
a $300 million water-injection project in the field with a
capacity to inject 300,000 barrels of water daily and expected
to be operational in 2016.