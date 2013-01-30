With or without Exxon, Iraq Kurds strive for energy autonomy

* Exxon to decide between Kurds and Baghdad
* Decision expected in next few days
* Kurds strive for energy autonomy
By Isabel Coles
ARBIL, Iraq, Jan 30 Behind the closed doors of
their offices in the United States, top executives and lawyers
for Exxon Mobil are poring over two sets of contracts,
weighing a decision that could shift the balance of power in
Iraq.
Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki last week hastily
convened a meeting with Exxon's chief executive Rex Tillerson in
a bid to woo back the U.S. major, which had seemed intent on
pulling out of the $50 billion West Qurna 1 oilfield in the
south, in an area under Baghdad's control.
Since signing for six blocs with the Kurdistan regional
government in 2011, Exxon has situated itself on one of Iraq's
deepest faultlines, bringing to a head friction between the
northern enclave and Baghdad, which says only it has the
authority to grant oil contacts and control crude exports.
Industry sources say Maliki has offered Tillerson
substantial incentives to stay in Iraq's southern oilfields as
long as the company forfeits its assets in the autonomous
Kurdish region.
A final decision is due within the next few days, Iraqi Oil
Minister Abdul Kareem Luaibi said on Sunday. It remains to be
seen which way Exxon's compass will swing. The company has
declined to comment on the impending decision.
"The loss of prestige would be huge," said a former U.S.
diplomat, contemplating the fallout for Kurdistan if Exxon were
to quit the region in favour of Baghdad. "Exxon's presence here
levels the political playing field."
As the first major oil company to risk Baghdad's ire by
venturing north, Exxon afforded the Kurds a victory in their
turf war with the central government over how to exploit Iraq's
hydrocarbon riches.
The U.S. major's vote of confidence opened the door for
others such as Total, Russia's Gazprom Neft
and Chevron Corp, which recently added a third bloc to
its Kurdish portfolio and is eyeing further acquisitions.
Three of Exxon's blocs, however, are located in the
"disputed areas", an oil-rich band of territory over which both
Baghdad and the Kurds claim jurisdiction and where the Iraqi
army and Kurdish troops are facing off against each other.
SECURITY CONCERNS
Industry sources say Tillerson raised concerns about
security at a meeting in Switzerland with the Iraqi Kurdish
region's president, Masoud Barzani, although Kurdistan said
later that Exxon had restated its commitment to working in the
region.
But Baghdad also expects Exxon to take its side.
"We're positive the company is not willing to quit West
Qurna," said an Iraqi Oil Ministry official, noting that output
from that field alone exceeds total current Kurdish production
capacity.
"We think Exxon will halt operations in Kurdistan and wait
until a solution is reached to all the unresolved issues," he
added, asking to remain anonymous because he was not authorized
to speak to the media.
New legislation to govern the world's fourth largest oil
reserves has been caught up for years in a struggle over how to
share power between Iraq's Sunni, Shi'ite and Kurdish factions,
which has intensified since U.S. troops withdrew a year ago.
The Kurds say the right to dictate their own oil policy is
enshrined in the country's federal constitution, but Baghdad
rejects contracts signed by the region as illegal and has
blacklisted some firms operating there.
International oil companies have been prepared to take that
risk in return for Kurdistan's better contract terms, security
and an easier working environment, as opposed to the bureaucracy
and infrastructure bottlenecks that hamper oil projects in the
rest of Iraq.
Baghdad would have to promise Exxon favourable terms to
entice it away from the north, but analysts and industry sources
doubt Maliki's capacity to deliver those, and say it would be a
mistake for him to do so.
"If they go for Baghdad, I'm sure they (Exxon) will want
sweeteners," said a senior executive from a rival company. "But
if they get better terms, others will want the same."
Some industry sources even suggested that may have been part
of Exxon's calculations all along: that when defying Baghdad the
company figured it might eventually be able to use its Kurdish
contracts as leverage to extract concessions in the south.
"POINT OF NO RETURN"
Despite the loss of face if Exxon were to back away from
Kurdistan, experts say such a move would ultimately do little to
slow the region's drive towards greater energy autonomy from
Baghdad.
"Exxon was a game-changer then, but things have moved on,"
said one industry source.
Now there are other majors waiting to snap up acreage in
what has been described as one of the final frontiers for
onshore oil exploration, and they are unlikely to be deterred.
The real challenge lies in finding new ways to sell Kurdish
oil, until now shipped to world markets through a
Baghdad-controlled pipeline running from Kirkuk to the Turkish
port of Ceyhan.
But Kurdish exports via that channel dried up in December
from a peak of around 200,000 bpd as result of a row over
payments with Baghdad.
Fed up with waiting, the Kurds have already started
bypassing the federal pipeline network by trucking small
quantities of crude over the Turkish border in exchange for
refined products. The trade is small, but symbolic.
"Oil and gas wise, it's a point of no return," said an
industry source. "From this point on, the Kurds will not agree
to a centralized oil and gas policy. Other regions will do the
same."
Kurdistan is looking to Turkey for answers. A broad energy
partnership between them has been in the works since last year.
"This will be a big bang deal. That's the only way to do it,
involving everything at the same time," said a diplomatic source
familiar with the negotiations.
Details are still unclear, but industry sources said it
would range from exploration to export and seek to open up a new
"energy corridor" to Turkey that would reduce Ankara's
dependence on Russia and Iran for oil and gas.
The deal would involve a new Turkish entity taking a stake
in several Kurdish blocs and an alternative pipeline, which the
United States is actively discouraging for fear it will further
destabilise Iraq and threaten its federal integrity.
GAME-CHANGER
It would also have to include a mechanism to pay the Kurds
directly for their exports instead of the current arrangement
whereby Baghdad receives the proceeds and then passes on 17
percent of the country's revenues as a whole.
Kurdish officials have long complained what they end up
getting is in fact closer to 10 percent.
"When the money starts flowing straight to Arbil, that will
be the game-changer," said a diplomatic source.
Kurdish officials say they would keep the share to which
they are entitled and send the rest on to Baghdad, but an
independent revenue stream would theoretically give the region
the means to stand on its own economically.
"Assuming they could export 1 million barrels per day,
they'd make more revenues from that than their current share of
the national budget, depending on how much oil the south is
producing," said Robin Mills of UAE-based energy consultancy
Manaarco.
Opponents of the tie-up worry it would make Kurdistan too
dependent on Turkey, which has a fraught relation with its own
Kurdish community and will be keen to have the upper hand in any
dealings with their ethnic kin in Iraq.
But champions of the deal argue that landlocked Kurdistan
has few options besides isolated Iran and war-torn Syria -- its
other neighbours -- neither of which has the strategic
advantages of Turkey.
"Economically, we're already at their mercy," said a senior
Kurdish regional government official. "Once we start mass
producing, the equation changes and the relationship with Turkey
becomes interdependent."
Majority Sunni Turkey's links with Iraqi Kurdistan have
already come at a price, heightening tensions between Ankara and
the Shi'ite-led government in Baghdad.
Baghdad has accused Ankara of complicity in "smuggling"
Iraqi oil, and late last year prevented Turkey's energy minister
from attending an oil conference sponsored by Exxon in Kurdistan
by denying his plane permission to land.
"Collaboration between the KRG (Kurdistan Regional
Government) and Turkey to transfer oil and gas to the world
markets will strengthen our ties," Turkish Deputy Energy
Minister Selahattin Cimen said at that conference.
But given the regional turmoil and political ramifications
of building a pipeline to Turkey, it may be less imminent than
the rumours suggest.
Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan has already made an
enemy along his longest border with Syria, having turned his
back on one-time friend, President Bashar al-Assad and embraced
the rebels fighting him.
"Of course the Turks want access to Kurdish energy, but is
it worth torpedo-ing relations with Baghdad when you have a
crisis in Syria to deal with?," Mills said. "I think they may
wait."