US State Dept says had warned over Iraq oil deals

WASHINGTON, Nov. 22 The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday it has warned Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) and other U.S. firms of the risks of signing contracts in Iraq without nation-wide approval, but would not say whether it talked with Exxon before it struck a controversial oil deal in Iraq's Kurdistan region.

Earlier, a top Iraqi official said Baghdad would slap sanctions on Exxon by the end of the year over the deal.

State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said the U.S. government had warned Exxon and other firms of "significant political and legal risks" from signing contracts "before there's national-level agreement."

(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed. Editing by Vicki Allen)

