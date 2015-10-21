Iraq's SOMO to import over 1.8 mln T gasoil for Jan-Dec 2016

SINGAPORE Oct 21 Iraq's State Oil Marketing Company is set to import over 1.8 million tonnes of gasoil for delivery in 2016, with oil trader Vitol likely to be its main supplier, industry sources said on Wednesday.

SOMO was seeking 1.836 million tonnes of 500ppm sulphur gasoil for delivery into Khor Al-Zubair terminal over Jan. 1 to Dec. 31.

Vitol placed the lowest offer out of seven with a premium of about $5.70 a barrel above Middle East quotes, the sources said.

The other offers were placed by South Korea's GS Caltex , Oman Trading International, Sinopec's trading arm Unipec, Lukoil's trading arm Litasco, BB Energy and Glencore, one of the sources said.

The tender closed on Oct. 13, but offers are to remain valid for 20 days. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)