Fugitive Iraqi vice president sentenced to death-official

BAGHDAD, Sept 9 An Iraqi court on Sunday
sentenced fugitive Vice President Tareq al-Hashemi to death by
hanging after a trial on charges he ran death squads,
Abdul-Sattar al-Birqdar, a spokesman for the judiciary council
said.
"The high criminal court issued a death sentence by hanging
against Tareq al-Hashemi after he was convicted," he said.
Hashemi, a Sunni, fled the country earlier this year after
authorities sought his arrest. His case sparked a political
crisis in the country's power-sharing government amoung Sunni,
Shi'ite and Kurdish political blocs.
Hashemi accused Shi'ite Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki of
conducting a political witch-hunt against Sunni opponents, but
the government said it was a judicial case. Hashemi is currently
in Turkey.