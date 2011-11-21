UPDATE 1-Iraq oil min: awaiting reply from Exxon Mobil

* Iraq PM, oil minister, PCLD sent letters to Exxon -oil min

* Iraq producing 3 mln bpd, sees 2012 output at 3.4 mln bpd (Adds quote)

TOKYO Nov 21 Iraq's Oil Minister Adbul-Kareem Luaibi said on Monday that both he and Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki have written to Exxon Mobil and are awaiting a reply.

"We sent a letter, one from me and another from the prime minister and also from PCLD (Petroleum Contracts and Licensing Directorate)," he told reporters during a four-day visit to Tokyo.

"We are waiting for the Exxon Mobil answer," he said, without elaborating on the content of the letters.

Exxon has signed six exploration oil and gas deals with the northern Kurdish region, which is at loggerheads with the central government in Baghdad over oil and land rights.

Baghdad has said any oil deals signed with the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) are illegal, and has suggested the Exxon accord in the north could jeopardise its contract to develop West Qurna oilfield in south Iraq.

Iraq has been producing about 3 million bpd this month and exporting 2.2 million bpd, he said.

Iraq expects to produce 3.4 million barrels of oil per day (bpd) and export 2.6 million bpd in 2012, the minister added.

