U.S. formally drops Iranian MEK dissident group from terrorism list

NEW YORK, Sept 28 The U.S. State Department on Friday formally removed the Iranian dissident group Mujahadin-e Khalq (MEK) from its official list of terrorist organizations, but underscored that it still has "serious concerns" about the group.

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton took the decision, effective on Friday, in view of the MEK's public renunciation of violence, the absence of confirmed acts of terrorism by the MEK for more than a decade, and their cooperation in the peaceful closure of their historic paramilitary base in Iraq, the State Department said in a statement.

