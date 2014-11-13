UPDATE 3-Kurdistan region, Baghdad reach deal on oil exports and payments

* Deal to ease friction in fragmented Iraq
* Payments to Kurdish civil servants, oil exports for
Baghdad
* Unity needed to counter insurgency
By Michael Georgy and Isabel Coles
BAGHDAD/ARBIL, Nov 13 The government of Iraq and
the semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan have reached a deal to
ease tensions over Kurdish oil exports and civil service
payments from Baghdad, Iraq's finance minister told Reuters on
Thursday.
Hoshiyar Zebari said the central government had agreed for
the time being to resume payments from the federal budget for
Kurdish civil servants' salaries.
Zebari, who is a Kurd, described the step as a "major
breakthrough" that would reduce friction between the KRG and
Baghdad. He said the payments would cover October and then
November.
The deal was reached after talks between Iraqi Oil Minister
Adel Abdel Mehdi and Kurdish Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani in
the Kurdistan region on Thursday.
Baghdad stopped paying for KRG civil servant salaries in
protest against the Kurds' exporting oil to Turkey
independently.
Under the agreement, Iraqi Kurdistan will give 150,000
barrels per day of oil exports - equal to around half its
overall shipments - to the federal budget.
In Arbil, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) confirmed
the agreement.
"What they have agreed is that Baghdad will release some
funds - $500 million - and the KRG will give 150,000 barrels per
day of oil to Baghdad," KRG spokesman Safeen Dizayee told
Reuters.
EXPORTS STILL UNDER CONTROL OF KURDS
He said a KRG delegation headed by the prime minister would
travel to Baghdad soon to hammer out a more comprehensive deal
and the regional government would not hand over control of
exports to Baghdad.
A similar agreement was proposed in April but never advanced
to a deal.
In July, then Iraqi foreign minister Zebari said the Kurdish
political bloc withdrew from the national government in protest
against Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki's accusation that Kurds
were harbouring Islamist insurgents in their capital.
The Kurds later rejoined the administration. But tensions
persisted.
Maliki, one of the most divisive figures to emerge from the
U.S. occupation of Iraq, was later replaced by Haider al-Abadi.
He is seen as a moderate Shi'ite capable of cooperating with
Sunni Muslims, Kurds and other sects.
Iraqi leaders are under pressure to bury differences in
order to counter Islamic State militants who have seized chunks
of the country in the north and west.
There are about 5 million Kurds in majority Arab Iraq, which
has a population of more than 30 million. Most live in the
north, where they run their own affairs, but remain reliant on
Baghdad for a share of the national budget.
(Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Keiron Henderson)