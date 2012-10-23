Kuwait clears Gulf War Iraqi airline settlement

Oct 23 Kuwait's government has given final
approval to settlement with Iraq to end a standoff over
Gulf-War-era debts and lift restrictions on Iraqi Airways flying
to destinations in the West, Iraq's government said on Tuesday.
The airline row was part of a broader dispute over billions
of dollars in reparations dating back to Iraqi leader Saddam
Hussein's invasion of Kuwait in 1990-1991 when his forces seized
aircraft and parts.
Iraq and Kuwait in March reached an agreement under which
Iraq will pay Kuwait $300 million in cash and invest $200
million in a joint airline venture in return for Kuwait lifting
legal actions against Iraqi Airways.
"According to the decision all restrictions and difficulties
rebuilding Iraqi airlines and on its freedom to buy new planes
and establish its fleet will be lifted," the Iraqi Foreign
Ministry statement said.
Iraqi Airways has regular flights to Middle Eastern
destinations such as Beirut, Dubai, Tehran and Amman, but legal
cases made it difficult to start flights to European
destinations where it risked its planes being confiscated.