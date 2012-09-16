Last major group MEK dissidents leaves camp in Iraq-US State Dept

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 The last major group of
Mujahadin-e-Khalq (MEK) residents left Camp Ashraf in Iraq, the
U.S. State Department said on Sunday, in a step that could speed
the Iranian dissident group's removal from a U.S. list of
foreign terrorist organizations.
A convoy of about 680 residents left former Camp Ashraf and
arrived at Camp Hurriya on Sunday, representing the last major
relocation of the residents and "marks a significant milestone
in efforts to achieve a sustainable humanitarian solution to
this issue," State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said
in a release.