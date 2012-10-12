Iraq agrees to buy 24 Czech combat, training aircraft

BAGHDAD Oct 12 Iraq has agreed to purchase 24
combat and training aircraft from the Czech Republic for about
$1 billion as part of its programme to rebuild its air force,
Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki's media advisor said on
Friday.
Iraq will buy Czech L159 jets with the first planes arriving
over the next seven months, Ali al-Moussawi said.
Iraq has no real air force since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion
that toppled Saddam Hussein and Baghdad says it will not be able
to defend its airspace until 2020. Iraq is also purchasing
U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets.