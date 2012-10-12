UPDATE 2-Iraq agrees to buy 28 Czech combat jets

* Iraq plans $1 billion in Czech jet purchases
* Baghdad under pressure over airspace control
* First foreign deal for Czech L-159 planes
By Suadad al-Salhy and Jason Hovet
BAGHDAD/PRAGUE, Oct 12 Iraq has agreed to buy 28
combat planes from the Czech Republic for about $1 billion as
part of Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki's programme to rebuild the
country's air force and control its vulnerable airspace.
The purchase of Czech L-159 jets came as Maliki faces
pressure from Washington to prevent Iran transporting arms
through Iraqi airspace to help Tehran's ally Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad in his battle to end a 19-month-old uprising.
Iraq has had no real air force since the 2003 U.S.-led
invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein, and Baghdad says it will
not be able to defend its airspace until 2020.
The country will buy 24 new L-159 aircraft made by Czech
company Aero Vodochody and four planes from the Czech military's
stock.
The first plane, which will come from the Czech Defence
Ministry, will be handed over within seven months of the
contract's signing. New plane deliveries should start in two
years.
"I can call what we agreed today a first step," Iraq's
acting Defence Minister Saadoun al-Dulaimi said in Prague at a
news conference with his Czech counterpart Alexandr Vondra.
Maliki led a delegation on a two-day visit to NATO member
Czech Republic, with which it had discussed the purchase of the
aircraft for more than two years.
Iraq is also purchasing more than 30 U.S.-made F-16 fighter
jets, with the first planes due to arrive in March 2014. Those
planes will form the backbone of the country's new air force.
Syria's crisis has become a delicate balancing act for
Maliki as he juggles the rival influences of neighbouring Iran
and the United States, where some are calling on Washington to
curb military aid to pressure Baghdad over Iranian flights.
Iraq this year signed $4.2 billion in arms deals with
Russia. Those agreements and the Czech deal may allow Baghdad
more manoeuvring room to ease U.S. pressure over Syria by
diversifying arms suppliers.
Washington complained last month that Iran was using Iraqi
airspace to fly arms and men to help Assad. Iraq told U.S.
officials that it was not letting through Iranian flights
carrying arms.
Last week, Baghdad started asking Syrian-bound Iranian plans
to land in Baghdad for inspections. But with few planes or
helicopters and limited radar capabilities, Iraq will struggle
to control flights crossing its territory.
L-159s are sub-sonic planes used for light combat planes or
training. The Iraqi deal would be a huge success for the Czech
arms industry.
Until now, the Czech Republic had not been able to sell the
L-159 jets beyond the Czech military. The aircraft are the
successors to the L-39 planes which the former Czechoslovakia
shipped to Middle Eastern and North African customers.