UPDATE 1-Iraq says crude price fall prompts review of oil contracts

(Recasts, adds comment)
BAGHDAD, March 2 Iraq said on Monday it is
reviewing its oil production agreements with international firms
because falling crude prices meant that the financial cost of
existing service contracts were too high to bear.
Oil Minister Adel Abdel Mehdi said Iraq is negotiating to
restore its state share in oil production contracts with
international companies to 20-25 percent, after it was reduced
in recent amendments to around 5 percent.
Last year, Iraq signed revised deals with Britain's BP
, Italy's Eni and Russia's Lukoil,
cutting final production targets and also lowering the share of
the state partner to 5 percent from 25 percent.
As Iraq aims to hike production, it is also looking at
proposals to change the structure of its payments to the foreign
firms, which are currently based on a fixed fee for additional
volumes produced.
"There are proposals to link the profitability of the
companies with the oil prices, and not just with a specific fee
per additional barrel," Abdel Mehdi said in a statement obtained
by Reuters.
Another proposal for discussion was to link payments to how
much companies manage to lower the production costs.
Abdel Mehdi said that under current contract terms, Iraq's
payments due to international companies in 2015 would reach $18
billion.
(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing
by Louise Heavens)