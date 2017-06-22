UPDATE 1-Iraq's oil exports in June near May level, oil minister says

(Adds details, quotes)
By Aref Mohammed
BASRA, Iraq, June 22 Iraq's oil exports from
fields owned by the central government in Baghdad are at around
3.27 million barrels per day (bpd) so far in June, about the
same level as in May, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on
Thursday.
Total exports for all fields in Iraq, those of Baghdad and
the Kurdish region in the north, have averaged 3.8 million bpd
so far in June, he told Reuters in the southern oil city of
Basra. The country as a whole is producing about 4.315 million
bpd, he said.
Kurdish exports are running at about 520,000 to 530,000 bpd
so far this month, he said.
Iraq is in "quiet negotiations" with foreign oil companies
operating in Iraq to amend their services contract, he said,
declining to give more details.
The country wants to change the terms of the contracts it
deems no longer in its favour after oil prices collapsed three
years ago, when they were in excess of $100 per barrel, to about
$45 per barrel now.
Oil prices should start recovering by the end of July, to
reach $54 to $56 a barrel by the end of the year, Luaibi said.
Iraq is the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries' second oil producer, after Saudi Arabia. The group in
May rolled over an agreement to cut oil production with other
exporting nations, until March, in order to support oil prices.
"Iraq supports the agreement that we reached; if
developments happen contrary to OPEC's interests, the (OPEC)
ministers will hold an extraordinary meeting," he said.
Iraq will continue developing its production capacity and
will start executing a sea water injection project in its
oilfields at the end of the year, even without an agreement with
Exxon, he said.
"We are now in talks with Exxon Mobil, if we don't reach an
agreement, we have other options," he said.
(Reporting by Aref Mohammed in Basra and Ahmed Rasheed in
Baghdad; writing by Maher Chmaytelli, editing by David Evans)