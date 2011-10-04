UPDATE 1-Iraq awards $518 mln oil expansion deal to Leighton

* Leighton to build 4th export terminal
* Project involves building a sub-sea pipeline
* Duration of $581 mln contract is 16 months
(Adds more details, background)
BAGHDAD, Oct 4 Iraq's cabinet awarded a $518
million contract for an oil export expansion project to
Leighton's Singapore-registered Leighton Offshore Pte
Ltd, an Iraqi government spokesman said.
Leighton is the Australian unit of Germany construction
group Hochtief .
Leighton will build a single point mooring buoy (SPM) with
an export capacity of 900,000 barrels per day and construct a
48-inch sea export pipeline to transport crude from storage
depots in Iraq's southern Faw peninsula to the new floating
terminal, Ali al-Dabbagh, the spokesman said.
Leighton should complete engineering, procurement and
construction work within 16 months, and the project is to be
financed by a Japanese government fund.
The whole expansion project underway in the southern Basra
oil region involves building two marine pipelines and one
onshore pipeline and installing four single point moorings
(SPMs) for loading oil tankers at a total cost of about $1.3
billion.
Foster Wheeler AG is handling the project
management consultancy services.
Iraq expects to turn on the tap at one of three new oil
export terminals in the Gulf on Jan. 1, a major milestone in its
effort to build export capacity to handle increasing output from
southern oilfields.
The country has signed a host of deals with oil majors to
boost production capacity to 12 million bpd by 2017, but Oil
Minister Abdul-Kareem Luaibi said recently that a plateau target
of 8 million to 8.5 million would be more suitable and that the
period could be extended to 13 or 14 years.
(Writing by Ahmed Rasheed, editing by Jane Baird)