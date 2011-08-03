Iraq's southern exports hit 6-month high

* Exports rise to 1.77 million bpd in July
* Output climbing at Rumaila field
* Iraqi exports overall decline in July
LONDON, Aug 3 Iraq's oil exports from its
southern ports jumped last month to a six-month high, according
to export data tracked by Reuters, reflecting efforts by foreign
oil companies to boost production.
Exports from the Basra oil terminal and Khor al-Amaya
averaged 1.77 million bpd in July, shipping data tracked by
Reuters showed. That is the highest since 1.8 million bpd was
exported from the south in January.
Oil companies such as BP , China National Petroleum
Corp. and `Italy's ENI have been working to
boost output in Iraq, holder of the Middle East's third-largest
oil reserves.
BP and CNPC have been developing the Rumaila field, which
pumps almost half of Iraq's output and where supply is running
at about 1.3 million bpd, BP said last week. That would be up
from around 1.2 million bpd in May.
More Basra crude than normal is heading to Europe this and
next month, according to trading sources, partly in response to
a rise in the price of competing Russian Urals.
Iraq's exports overall actually fell in July from June.
According to shipping industry sources, exports of Kirkuk crude
shipped from the country's north averaged 445,0000 bpd, less
than in June.
A senior Iraqi official on Monday cited growing local
demand, because of hot weather, for the decline in exports
overall.
Falah Alamri, head of Iraq's State Oil Marketing
Organisation, said exports dipped to 2.164 million bpd from
2.275 million bpd in June as more crude was used domestically.
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Anthony Barker)