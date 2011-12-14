UPDATE 2-Bombs halve Iraq's Rumaila output; exports OK-officials

* Rumaila production down by 700,000 bpd
* Repairs after bombing to take about a week
* Iraq asks foreign companies to trim southern output
* Exports at normal rate, enough storage for 2-3 days
By Aref Mohammed
BASRA, Iraq, Dec 14 Output at Iraq's Rumaila
oilfield has been halved from about 1.4 million barrels per day
after a bombing hit southern pipelines, but crude exports were
normal, Iraqi officials said on Wednesday.
Iraq is looking to its vast oil resources for future
stability as it emerges from years of war. But renewed attacks
on its oil infrastructure are a challenge to Iraqi security
forces as U.S. troops withdraw by Dec. 31.
Salah Mohammad, general manager of the Rumaila Operating
Organisation, told Reuters production from Rumaila oilfield was
cut by around 700,000 bpd since Tuesday due to the bombing on
the pipelines network.
Total production from Rumaila was at around 1.4 million
before the bombing, he said.
"We halted production in Rumaila South because of the
explosion. It has been halted until now since yesterday," he
said. "The pipeline network was a main one."
Rumaila, the workhorse of Iraq's oil industry, has estimated
reserves of around 17 billion barrels and produces the bulk of
Iraq's total output of 2.95 million bpd now.
The field is being developed by British oil major BP
and Chinese partner CNPC.
Three bombs hit an oil pipeline network that transports
crude from southern Iraqi oilfields to storage tanks around the
oil hub of Basra, causing a fire that raged all night.
Iraqi officials said the blaze had been put out on Wednesday
morning, but an oil police source later said strong winds had
reignited the fire.
Iraq's oil exports from Basra will not be affected, an oil
ministry spokesman said.
"We have enough storage until we repair these pipelines. We
will bypass the oil pumping operations through another pipeline
network until repairs are done," spokesman Asim Jihad said.
It will take no more than a week to repair the damage done to
the pipelines, he said.
On Wednesday, export flow was at normal rates of 1.68
million bpd from Basra, a shipping source told Reuters. An oil
official said Iraq had enough crude stored to keep exports at
same levels for two-three days.
The pipeline that was hit was carrying crude to the Zubair 1
storage facility near Basra.
In early June, militants blew up a storage tank at Zubair 1,
despite tight security.
OIL SECURITY WORRIES
Basra, which handles most of Iraq's oil exports, has
generally seen fewer attacks this year than other cities in the
country following an overall decline in levels of violence since
the peak of sectarian conflict in Iraq in 2006-07.
In October, two bombs hit pipeline networks transporting
crude from Iraq's Rumaila oilfield, the country's biggest,
cutting output from the field to 530,000 barrels per day from
about 1.24 million bpd.
Iraq's oil police have stepped up patrols to protect
installations against a possible surge in al Qaeda attacks as
U.S. troops withdraw before Dec. 31, the head of the force said
on Tuesday.
An industry source said international oil companies working
in the southern oilfields had been asked to reduce production
after the attack, but it was not clear if this was a
precautionary measure or because of damage to the pipelines.
The companies will look at ways of bypassing the damaged
sections of pipeline if necessary, the source said.