UPDATE 2-Iraq oil exports from southern ports rise on higher production

BASRA, Iraq, Sept 1 Iraq's oil exports from
southern ports rose to more than 3.230 million barrels per day
(bpd) in August, from 3.202 million bpd in July, as crude
production increased, the oil ministry and sources at state-run
South Oil Co said on Thursday.
The West Qurna 1 field, developed by Exxon Mobil,
and South Oil's Luhais and Artawi fields contributed most to the
increase, according to sources at South Oil.
Iraq, OPEC's second-largest producer after Saudi Arabia,
exports most of its crude from the southern fields. Increased
supply is adding to a global glut of crude, putting pressure on
oil prices.
OPEC's oil output is likely in August to have reached its
highest in recent history, a Reuters survey found on Wednesday,
as extra barrels from Saudi Arabia and other Gulf members made
up for losses in Nigeria and Libya.
The gains could add to scepticism over renewed talk among
members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
about freezing output to support prices.
Exports from Iraq's southern ports reached a record 3.37
million bpd in November last year, but that resulted from an
accumulation of crude that could not be exported in the previous
month.
Iraq also exports oil through a pipeline to a Turkish
Mediterranean port, carrying crude produced in the northern
Kurdish autonomous region and from the Kirkuk field operated by
Iraqi state-run North Oil Co.
A dispute between Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional
Government (KRG) over oil revenue-sharing is restraining exports
from Kirkuk.
North Oil resumed pumping via the pipeline to Turkey two
weeks ago, after a five-month halt, but at a reduced rate.
However, Kirkuk crude shipped through the pipeline in August
was sold by the Kurdish marketer, and not Iraq's State Oil
Marketing Co, and was not mentioned in the oil ministry
statement published in Baghdad.
August oil exports generated about $3.93 billion, the
statement said.
Total Iraqi production, including output from the Kurdish
region, averaged 4.6 million bpd in July. The KRG exported about
460,000 bpd last month but has yet to announce the figures for
August.
