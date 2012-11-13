UPDATE 1-Exxon talks with buyers for W.Qurna 1 -Iraqi Deputy PM

By Simon Falush

LONDON Nov 13 Exxon Mobil is in advanced stages of discussions with potential buyers to take on Iraq's West Qurna 1 oilfield, Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Hussain Shahristani said.

"There are sufficient number of interested buyers with the financial resources and the technical know-how to buy their interest," Shahristani said on Tuesday.

Exxon Mobil, which has signed oil deals in Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region that are seen as more lucrative but dismissed by the central government as illegal, has informed the Iraqi government it wants to pull out of the $50 billion West Qurna 1 project in southern Iraq.

Shahristani told reporters on the sidelines of the Oil and Money conference in London that Exxon would soon hand over the field to a company that had the capabilities to exploit it.

He declined to say how many companies there were or to identify their country of origin.

"Exxon Mobil has already specified deadlines to submit the bids and as soon as they receive their bids, there is more than one interested qualified buyer," he said.

"As soon as (Exxon) make a request to us to allow them to sell the interest to that buyer, then it will be known how long it will take them to finalise the arrangements. We have already agreed with Exxon on the timetables to finalise the arrangement," he added.

Russia's second largest crude producer LUKOIL said on Friday it would study an offer from Exxon to take over West Qurna-1, Interfax news agency said.

LUKOIL, which is already developing West Qurna-2, has previously said West Qurna-1 is "too big for it to swallow", but on Friday it said it would at least look into the proposal.

The move by Exxon to quit West Qurna-1 is likely to exacerbate tensions between Baghdad and the Kurdistan region.

Some industry sources have said Baghdad is keen to replace Exxon with companies from Russia or China. But it was unclear which companies would have the financial heft to follow Exxon.

Doubts about who can replace Exxon in the important project could raise questions about Iraq's target to increase crude output to 5-6 million barrels per day by 2015 from 3.4 million bpd.