版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 2日 星期一 18:15 BJT

Iraq's Luaibi says Exxon freezes Kurdish oil deals

BAGHDAD, April 2 Iraq's Oil Minister Abdul Kareem Luaibi said on Monday Exxon Mobil had sent a second letter to the oil ministry confirming its decision to freeze its oil deals with the Kurdish autonomous region.

Oil major Exxon announced a Kurdish exploration deal last year, angering Baghdad, which is locked in a dispute with the Kurdistan Regional Government over control of oil in Iraq's northern areas.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐