No Obama response yet to Iraq plea on Exxon-Kurd deal, US says

LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 19 The White House
confirmed on Tuesday that President Barack Obama received a
request from Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki to intervene
to stop Exxon Mobil from proceeding with a deal with the
Kurdistan region, but said Obama has not yet responded.
Maliki, in a letter to Obama, warned that the deal would
have dire consequences for Iraq's stability, an aide said.
"We've received the letter but are going to decline comment
until we respond to Prime Minister Maliki," White House
spokesman Tommy Vietor said.
The U.S. oil giant angered Baghdad last year by signing an
exploration deal with the Kurdistan Regional Government in the
north, which the central government deemed illegal. Since the
last U.S. troops withdrew from Iraq in December, disputed areas
between autonomous Kurdistan and Baghdad have been seen as a
potential flashpoint.