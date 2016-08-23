Iraq asks foreign oil companies to increase crude production, exports

BAGHDAD Aug 23 Iraqi Oil Minister Jabar Ali
al-Luaibi on Tuesday asked foreign oil companies to increase oil
and natural gas production and exports in order to maximise the
OPEC nation's revenue, ministry spokesman Asim Jihad told
Reuters.
Luaibi, who took over the ministry earlier this month, held
a meeting in Baghdad with oil companies operating in Iraq.
"The minister reaffirmed support for the operations of
international companies in order to increase the production and
export rates of crude oil and natural gas," Jihad said.
(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by Jason Neely)