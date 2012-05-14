Iraq seeks firms to manage oilfield water injection

* Project expected to raise extraction rates
* Iraq plans maintenance at Basra facility
By Aref Mohammed
BASRA, Iraq, May 14 Iraq has invited
international consultancy firms to tender for a contract to help
manage its multi billion-dollar oilfield water injection
projects, a senior oil official said on Monday.
The water injection scheme aims to help raise extraction
rates and maintain reservoir pressure to overcome declines in
production at fields such as West Qurna, Majnoon, Zubair and
Rumaila.
"We have already sent letters to specific consultancy
services companies and we expect to receive their offers soon,"
Dhiya Jafaar, head of the state-run South Oil Co., told Reuters.
"The winning company will help us to manage implementing the
water injection project."
Iraq's oil minister Abdul-Kareem Luaibi said last week that
several firms had been shortlisted.
The country is pushing to upgrade outdated infrastructure
and become one of the world's biggest oil sources after years of
ruinous war and sanctions.
U.S. oil major ExxonMobil had been chosen from
among oil companies that won development contracts for southern
oilfields to take the lead in coordinating initial studies for
the project.
But the company was removed in February after it signed
exploration deals with the government of Iraq's autonomous
Kurdish region, angering the central government in Baghdad,
which has labelled the deals illegal.
Jafaar said the removal of Exxon from leadership of the
project was not connected with the Kurdish deals and he blamed
poor coordination and the project economics submitted by Exxon.
BASRA MAINTENANCE
Jafaar also said that Iraq plans to shut down its major
offshore oil port in the Gulf for maintenance.
The first stage will be to check four sub-sea pipelines
operating since 1975 at the southern oil export terminal of
Basra and replace any rust-damaged parts, Jafaar said.
He did not say when the maintenance would start or how long
it was expected to take.
Until March, Iraq depended largely on Basra to ship the bulk
of its crude as exports from its northern pipeline are
frequently disrupted by sabotage.
While exports from Basra are stopped, Iraq will now be able
to keep pumping crude through its two new floating terminals,
each with a shipping capacity of 900,000 barrels per day, and
through its second small port of Khor al-Amaya.
Khor al-Amaya is unable to fully load Very Large Crude
Carriers because it has a draft depth of only 17 metres. This
means that while VLCCs can berth at the port, they cannot load
to capacity.
Iraq aims to double its output over the next three years as
it recovers after years of sanctions and war. Last month, the
country's oil exports rose to 2.508 million barrels per day, the
highest level in decades thanks to the new offshore export
terminals.