Iraqi oil selling at $30 as OPEC readies for new battles

* Iraq oil source sees flat to higher 2016 southern exports
* BP says difficult to see large rise in Iraq output in 2016
* Other OPEC members awaiting Iraq's plan for growth
* IEA sees producers becoming more competitive on pricing
By Alex Lawler and Rania El Gamal
LONDON/DUBAI, Nov 19 Iraq may increase oil
output further in 2016, although less dramatically than this
year, intensifying a battle for market share between OPEC
members and non-OPEC rivals that has forced Baghdad to sell some
crude grades for as little as $30 a barrel.
Iraq's output in 2015 has jumped almost 500,000 barrels per
day (bpd), or 13 percent, according to the International Energy
Agency (IEA). That has made Iraq the world's fastest source of
supply growth and a key driver of surging OPEC production.
At most, that growth is likely to give way to a modest rise
next year, easing downward pressure on prices that are close to
a 2009 low. But a lifting of sanctions on Iran or an easing of
violence in Libya could further boost OPEC supplies, without
cutbacks by Saudi Arabia or other members.
"Stable to limited growth in output from Iraq would give
some potential for an uptick in prices - if it were not for
Iran," said Eugene Lindell, analyst at JBC Energy in Vienna.
"Libya is another big wild card."
The southern fields produce most of Iraq's oil. Located far
from the fighting in other parts of the country, they have kept
pumping and seen record exports, most recently in July, when
3.064 million bpd was sold abroad.
Iraq plans to export 3.0-3.2 million bpd from the south in
2016, an Iraqi oil source told Reuters. He declined to forecast
exports from Iraq's north, which restarted in late 2014 and have
grown to about 600,000 bpd, despite tension between Baghdad and
the Kurdistan region.
The scale of Iraq's growth this year surprised many
observers. Moreover, the extent of any slowdown in 2016 and
Iran's growth are on the minds of OPEC delegates heading into
the group's Dec. 4 meeting on output policy.
"The Iraqis need to tell OPEC their plan for next year and
the Iranians so far haven't told anyone how much they really can
pump," an OPEC delegate said. "Production from these two
countries is important for OPEC to make a decision."
Nonetheless, the delegate added, the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries is unlikely to cut output.
LOWER INVESTMENT
Iraqi exports were held back by decades of war and
sanctions. The growth follows investment by oil companies in the
southern oilfields and the restart of northern exports.
Southern shipments jumped in June after Iraq split the crude
stream into two grades, Basra Heavy and Basra Light, to resolve
quality issues. This has allowed some companies such as Lukoil
to increase production.
Other companies including BP, Royal Dutch Shell
, ExxonMobil and Eni operate in the
southern oilfields under service contracts, whereby they are
paid a fixed dollar fee for production.
The more than halving of oil prices from over $100 a
barrel since mid-2014 and the government's costly battle against
Islamic State have made it harder to pay oil companies, leading
to spending cuts.
BP cut its development budget for the Rumaila oilfield by $1
billion to $2.5 billion this year, and the company is cautious
on the prospect for significant extra Iraqi production in 2016.
"It is difficult to see a massive ramp-up in production next
year," said BP's head for the Middle East, Michael Townshend.
Shell is not expecting any growth at the Majnoon field,
where it is in charge. "At the moment we are looking at stable
levels at Majnoon," said Shell's integrated gas director,
Maarten Wetselaar.
Other executives working in southern Iraq also see flat
production next year, and some warn of a dip by the second half
of 2017 due to lack of investment.
Iraq has every incentive to keep pumping all it can as its
actual oil prices are even lower than the benchmarks. The
official selling price of Basra Heavy in Europe is $10.40 a
barrel below Brent for December, and trade sources say cargoes
are being sold a dollar or more below OSP - or less than $30.
BASH-OSP1-E.
In Europe, Iraq has overtaken Saudi Arabia as the
second-largest seller after Russia, and Iran has already lined
up buyers to purchase its crude when sanctions are lifted, the
IEA says, likely keeping prices under pressure.
"For this reason, producers are likely to grow still more
competitive on pricing," the IEA said.
Smooth progress in Iraq's exports is not certain. An
escalation of the dispute between Baghdad and Erbil could affect
northern shipments, although supplies have risen despite some
sabotage attacks and tensions. In purely technical terms, this
growth could continue next year, traders say.
"Out of Basra, we don't see more than 3.2 million barrels a
day of exports," JBC's Lindell said. "From the north, that's
where the surprise could come from."
