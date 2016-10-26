RPT-Iraq lures investors to boost its oil output as OPEC debates cuts

(Repeats to add graphic link)
* Iraq offers 12 small, midsize fields in tender
* New contract model moving towards production sharing
* Iraq keen to regain market share lost due to sanctions,
war
* GRAPHIC - Iraqi smaller oil fields tmsnrt.rs/2ffzGBY
By Dmitry Zhdannikov, Ahmed Rasheed and Ahmad Ghaddar
LONDON/BEIRUT, Oct 26 As OPEC gathers in Vienna
next month to consider cutting its oil output, a lower profile
event in Baghdad on the same day will signal Iraq's longer term
ambition to do precisely the opposite.
Nov. 30 is both the date when OPEC ministers meet in the
Austrian capital and the deadline set by Iraqi oil minister
Jabar Ali al-Luaibi for international firms to submit bids to
help it develop 12 "small and medium-sized" oil fields.
Crude output in Iraq, OPEC's second largest producer, is
already rising dramatically despite corruption, poor
infrastructure and the fight against Islamic State. This is
complicating OPEC's efforts to revive prices by making its first
output cut since the 2008 global financial crisis.
Ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries are supposed to decide in Vienna which member states
will make the cuts under an outline agreement struck last month.
Iraq says it will not reduce output because it needs oil
money to combat Islamic State, and Prime Minister Haider
al-Abadi offered strictly limited support on Tuesday. "We are
prepared to cooperate on the correct basis," he said. "We want
oil prices to increase."
At around $50 a barrel, crude prices are less than half
their levels in mid-2014 and OPEC is seeking a production deal
that will last at least six months.
Developing the 12 Iraqi oil fields, which lie in southern
and central areas away from Islamic State strongholds, will take
longer than that. Nevertheless, fellow OPEC members and rivals
need read no further than the terms of the new tender to
understand Baghdad's intentions.
The tender document sets quick output gains as the main
requirement to win the contracts. Baghdad also wants maximum
revenue, including from selling gas produced as a by-product of
the crude extraction, rather than simply burning it off.
After achieving commercial production in the first phase of
development, the Oil Ministry's document says, "in the second
phase, the sustainable high production level will be achieved,
along with complete utilization of associated gas".
With oil reserves of 143 billion barrels, Iraq controls
almost every tenth barrel of oil in the ground in the world.
Aside from security problems, its crude is as cheap and easy
to extract as in Saudi Arabia or Iran, but its energy industry
suffered decades of under-investment under Saddam Hussein who
was overthrown by a U.S.-led invasion in 2003.
Since then Iraq has signed deals with majors such as Exxon
Mobil, BP and Royal Dutch Shell to
develop its giant fields. Production has almost doubled to 4.7
million barrels per day this year from 2.4 million bpd at the
start of the decade.
But the growth has lagged the initial forecasts of
production at 9 million bpd by 2018, equal to Saudi Arabia's.
Held back by red tape, infrastructure constraints and difficult
contract terms, Iraq is now targetting a more modest 5.5 million
to 6 million bpd by 2020.
The oil ministry is in a hurry. "Luaibi's plan is to boost
production as quickly as possible to mitigate damage from lower
prices, generate more revenues and have additional crude to
repay contractors. This is the best way to keep everybody
happy," a senior official with state-run South Oil Co said.
Another reason for the push to develop smaller fields is
that talks with the majors on revising their contracts for
operating the giant fields in southern Iraq have stalled. "We
can't just waste time and run round in circles with these tough
talks," said the official, who declined to be named.
Under service contracts awarded since 2003, the oil ministry
pays the operators a fixed dollar-denominated fee for every
barrel of oil produced. While the model worked well for Baghdad
when prices were high, it is now paying the same fees while its
revenue from oil sales is significantly lower.
NEW CONTRACT MODEL
An executive from a company bidding for one of the new
contracts said that Luaibi wants to leave his mark "by ramping
up production quickly".
Iraq has already pre-qualified 19 companies for the round
including giants such as Glencore, Russia's Rosneft
and the UAE's Mubadala Oil.
The fields might be small or midsize by Iraqi standards, but
they are significant by anybody else's. Nine of the fields
together hold 2.3 billion barrels, equal to the entire reserves
of Britain, which currently produces around 1 million bpd.
The new tenders also signal a departure from existing
technical service contracts (TSCs), under which some oil
producers complained of late payments by Baghdad.
"Luaibi wants to tear apart old contracts and make them work
better for Iraq and oil firms. He is telling oil firms: keep
investing - we will find a way to pay you," one of the
executives involved in bidding said.
New deals will be awarded based on bilateral and direct
negotiations between the oil ministry and oil companies, moving
closer to production sharing contracts (PSCs), when companies
get a percentage of the oil output instead of being paid a fee
for their work.
Their structures are likely to vary, reflecting the
differing geologies of the various fields and consequently
differing methods of extracting the crude.
"In a country like Iraq with so much diversity in the oil
fields, it's impossible to have one contract system. This is an
evolution towards a hybrid Iraqi contract model combining
elements of TSC and PSC," managing director of UAE-based Manaar
Energy Group Jaafar Altaie said.
CLAWING BACK MARKET SHARE
Iraq has long said it believes it was cut out of the market
in the 1990s, when the government of Saddam Hussein was under
international sanctions, and hence it has lost its market share
to rival OPEC producer Saudi Arabia.
Officials say that as Iraq tries to retake its second city
of Mosul from Islamic State, it should get the same exemptions
from OPEC output restrictions as Iran, Nigeria and Libya, whose
crude production has been hit by conflict and sanctions.
"We are fighting a vicious war," Luaibi said this
week.
Veteran oil watcher and founder of Petromatrix consultancy,
Oliver Jakob, says a third of OPEC's member states are now
pleading special circumstances for why they should not accept
output caps. As a result, Jakob has come up with a new way of
spelling out the OPEC acronym: the Organisation of Producers
Exempt from Cuts.
(Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Ahmad Ghaddar; editing by
David Stamp)