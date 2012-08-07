Iraq's Kurdistan restarts oil exports- source

BAGHDAD Aug 7 Oil exports from Iraq's northern Kurdistan region restarted on Tuesday at 100,000 barrels per day (bpd), a senior Kurdistan Regional Government official told Reuters.

Exports were halted in April due to a payment dispute between Iraq's central government and the autonomous northern region.

"As we promised, today at around 12pm we restarted pumping oil at around 100,000 barrels per day as a goodwill gesture towards the central government in Baghdad," the official said.