UPDATE 1-Iraq says has U.S. support in Kurdish oil deals row

BAGHDAD, Sept 3 A U.S. official has said
companies should co-operate with Iraq's central government
before striking oil and gas deals with the autonomous Kurdistan
region, according to a statement from the Iraqi prime minister's
office on Monday.
Baghdad maintains it alone has the right to export Iraqi
crude. But Kurdistan has moved ahead with signing exploration
deals with oil majors such as Exxon Mobil and Chevron, which the
central government rejects as illegal.
"The United States has called on all the companies to
(remember) the necessity to co-ordinate with the central
government before concluding any deal or contract, especially in
the fields of oil and gas," a statement from Prime Minister Nuri
al-Maliki's office said.
The statement contained details of a meeting between the
prime minister and Elizabeth Jones, U.S. Assistant Secretary of
State for Near Eastern Affairs, on Sunday.
A U.S. State Department spokesperson told Reuters that
Washington recognised that U.S. firms working in other countries
made their own business decisions but that it had given advice
on Iraq.
"The USG (U.S. government) has informed and will continue to
inform U.S. companies that signing contracts for oil exploration
or production with any region of Iraq, without approval from
federal Iraqi authorities, exposes these companies to potential
legal risks," the spokesperson said.
Kurdish oil exports make up a fraction of Iraq's shipments,
but the payment dispute feeds into a wider conflict between
Iraqi Arabs and Kurds over autonomy, oil and land that risks
upsetting Iraq's uneasy federal union.
Maliki said in July that U.S. President Barack Obama had
backed Baghdad's concerns over Exxon Mobil's oil deal with
Kurdistan in a letter. The White House declined to comment on
its content.
Kurdistan, autonomous since 1991, runs its own government
and armed forces but relies on the central government for a
percentage of the country's oil revenues from the national
budget.