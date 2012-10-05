Genel could halt Kurdish oil exports over pay delay

LONDON Oct 5 Iraqi Kurdistan's leading oil
producer, Genel Energy, said on Friday it may halt
exports after receiving no payment three days after Baghdad
insisted a transfer of funds to the semi-autonomous region had
begun.
Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) agreed
last month to settle a dispute over oil payments after the
northern region promised to continue exports and the central
government said it would pay foreign companies working there.
"If we don't get paid, we will tell the KRG that we
definitely want to cut (off) the exports," Genel Energy
President Mehmet Sepil told Reuters. "We have not received any
money."
Exports from Kurdistan have risen to 170,000 barrels per day
(bpd) and the fields of Taq Taq and Tawke, where Genel Energy is
involved, are contributing about 110,000 bpd.
In April, Kurdistan halted shipments of its oil in protest
over what it said were overdue payments from the central
government to companies in the Kurdish region.
It later resumed exports through a Baghdad-controlled
pipeline from Kirkuk to the Turkish port of Ceyhan, but
threatened to cut them off again if there was no agreement on
payment.
Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister Rosh Nuri al-Shawish told
Reuters on Tuesday that the Finance Ministry had issued an
initial $650 million payment to the KRG.
London-listed oil explorer Genel, the first to arrive in
Kurdistan, has complained it has not been paid for most of the
oil exported in 2009 and 2011. Other operators, including
Norway's DNO, have voiced similar grievances.
Taq Taq and Tawke form the backbone of KRG exports and Sepil
said deliveries from Taq Taq alone could be ramped up to around
95,000 bpd.
Deliveries from Tawke could climb to 90,000 bpd, industry
sources said. Khurmala, the northernmost part of the giant
Kirkuk oilfield, makes up the remainder of exports.
Kurdistan has angered Baghdad by signing deals with foreign
oil majors, such as Exxon and Chevron, contracts
the central government rejects as illegal.
The oil contracts row is part of a broader battle between
the Baghdad government and Kurdistan over oil rights, territory
and regional autonomy that is straining Iraq's uneasy federal
union.