Baghdad to transfer oil payments to Iraq Kurds today

BAGHDAD, Sept 30 Oil payments from Baghdad to Iraq's Kurdish region will be transferred today, Kurdish Minsiter Ashti Hawrami said on Sunday.

"Payments will be transferred to the Kurdish regional government today: that's what I've been told in Baghdad today," Hawrami told reporters in the Iraqi capital.

