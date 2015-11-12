UPDATE 2-Occidental to sell Zubair stake to Iraq's South Oil -officials

(Adds statement from Occidental)
By Aref Mohammed
BASRA, Iraq Nov 11 Occidental Petroleum Corp
, the fourth-largest U.S. oil producer, will sell its
stake in the 4-billion-barrel Zubair oilfield to Iraq's
state-run South Oil Company (SOC), Iraqi oil officials said on
Wednesday.
"Occidental asked the ministry for permission to sell its
stake in Zubair field and the ministry is in the process of
approving the request. South Oil Company will acquire
Occidental's stake," ministry spokesman Asim Jihad said.
Occidental sought permission in mid-October, two SOC
officials said.
Houston-based Occidental declined to comment.
"We have nothing to offer regarding your inquiry,"
Occidental spokesman Eric Moses said in an email to Reuters.
Senior Occidental executive Vicki Hollub said last month the
company was interested in selling non-core assets in the Middle
East.
Occidental holds 29.69 percent of the field in southern
Iraq. Italy's Eni operates the field and holds 41.56
percent, while South Korea's KOGAS has 23.75 percent
and Iraq's state-run Missan Oil Company owns 5 percent.
Eni, U.S. Occidental Petroleum Corp and KOGAS signed a
20-year deal with Iraq in 2010 to develop Zubair. The oilfield
is pumping around 352,000 barrels per day, the SOC officials
said.
(Additional reporting by Ahmed Rasheed in Baghdad and Ernest
Scheyder in Williston, N.D.; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing
by Jason Neely, Susan Thomas and Leslie Adler)