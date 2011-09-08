版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 8日 星期四 14:55 BJT

TABLE-Pre-qualified firms for Iraq oil bid

 (Adds 6 new companies)	
 Sep 8 Iraq has approved six more energy
companies to participate in its 4th energy auction, raising the
number of pre-qualified bidders to 46. 	
 Iraq has removed U.S.-based Hess Corporation from
its list of companies qualified to participate in its fourth
energy bidding round in late January 2012. 	
 Below are the 46 qualified international energy companies in
alphabetic order, according to the Oil Ministry.               	
 Name of Company                    Nationality
 ATPECO                             Japan
 Bashneft                           Russia
 BP                                 UK
 Chevron Corp.                      United States
 CNOOC                              China
 CNPC                               China
 Dragon Oil                         UAE
 Edison                             Italy
 Egyptian General Petroleum Corp.   Egypt
 Eni Iraq                           Italy
 ExxonMobil                         United States
 Gazprom                            Russia
 Glencore International             Switzerland
 Gulfsands Petroleum                UK
 INA-Industrja Nafte                Croatia
 Inpex Corp.                        Japan
 ITOCHU Corp.                       Japan
 Japex                              Japan
 JOGMEC                             Japan
 JX Nippon Oil and Gas Exp Corp.    Japan
 Kogas                              South Korea
 Kuwait Energy                      Kuwait
 Lukoil                             Russia
 Mitsubishi Corp.                   Japan
 Mitsui Oil                         Japan
 Mubadala Oil                       United Arab Emirates
 Occidental Petroleum               United States
 OJSC Oil Company Rosneft           Russia
 OJSC TNK-BP Holding                Russia
 ONGC Videsh Ltd                    India
 Pakistan Petroleum                 Pakistan 
 Petro Vietnam                      Vietnam 
 PetroChina                         China
 Petronas                           Malaysia
 Premier Oil                        UK
 PT Pertamina                       Indonesia
 PTTEP International Holding        Thailand
 Romgaz                             Romania
 Royal Dutch Shell                  UK/Netherlands
 Sonangol                           Angola
 Statoil                            Norway
 Sumitomo Corp.                     Japan
 Total                              France
 TPAO                               Turkey
 Vitol                              Netherlands
 Zhenhua Oil                        China
	
 (Reporting by Daniel Fineren)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐