UPDATE 1-Iraq OKs $998 mln oil contract with Samsung-source

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
* Winning company to build crude facilities in W.Qurna 2
* Duration of $998 mln contract is 31 months
* Production expected to reach 150,000 bpd by Jan 2013
BAGHDAD, Jan 24 Iraq's cabinet approved a $998 million oilfield service contract on Tuesday with a South Korean company for the West Qurna Phase Two oilfield, the cabinet said in a statement.
An Iraqi oil official who asked not to be identified said the deal was with Samsung Engineering, the only South Korean company on the final shortlist.
Iraq and its partners, Russia's LUKOIL and Norway's Statoil, had shortlisted last year five companies to compete for the West Qurna Phase Two oilfield development contract.
The oil service companies selected were Saipem, SNC Lavalin Group Inc, Punj Lloyd Ltd, Globalstroy Engineering and South Korea's Samsung Engineering, an oil official said.
Tenders announced were for construction of an oil export pipeline, a tank farm at Tuba, a power distribution station and an associated gas processing plant, and also an oil gathering system, central processing facilities and a water supply system.
The deal is part of the initial development plan set by LUKOIL and Statoil and approved by Iraq's oil ministry in 2010 to start production from the untapped oilfield.
They are expected to help production at the field hit 150,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) in January 2013, an Iraqi oil official said.
LUKOIL and Statoil sealed the 20-year deal to develop the West Qurna Phase Two in an auction in December 2009, pledging to boost output to a plateau target of 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in six years.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.