Baghdad, Big Oil on alert for retaliation to a Syria strike

| ARBIL, Iraq/LONDON, Sept 6
ARBIL, Iraq/LONDON, Sept 6 Baghdad and foreign
oil companies at work in Iraq's giant oilfields are adopting
extra security measures in anticipation of retaliatory attacks
if the United States strikes neighbouring Syria, industry
sources said on Friday.
Car bombs and other attacks in recent weeks have led to the
deaths of hundreds of Iraqis as the civil war in neighbouring
Syria aggravates deep-rooted sectarian divisions.
So far the violence in Iraq has not hit the operations of
companies such as Exxon Mobil, BP, Eni
and Royal Dutch Shell or deterred them from increasing
oil output and turning Iraq into OPEC's second-biggest producer.
Since 2010, these companies have been reviving the southern
fields near the oil hub of Basra, helping raise output by
600,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 3 million bpd, and they want to
carry on expanding output without incident.
"All the foreign companies are taking additional measures to
guarantee their staff remain safe," a Western oil industry
source said on condition of anonymity.
The oil majors, as a rule, declined to comment on their
security arrangements.
As U.S. President Barack Obama prepares for limited strikes
against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces, Iraq's South
Oil Co (SOC), which oversees operations around Basra, has warned
Western oilmen to restrict their movements.
"After the fears of the Syria strike, we have notified all
foreign companies: British, American and others, to reduce their
movements inside the city," an SOC source said.
KEEEPING HEADS DOWN
Not only will Western firms keep a low profile, they are
also likely to cut their exposure to risks in Iraq.
"I think all Western companies will be careful not to have
too many people in Iraq as long as the American war games last,"
a senior oil executive in Baghdad said.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that the United
States had intercepted an order from an Iranian official
instructing militants in Iraq to attack U.S. interests in
Baghdad in the event of a strike.
An Iraqi Shi'ite militia group also has threatened to attack
U.S. interests in Iraq and the region if Washington strikes
Syria.
The Ministry of Oil requires foreign oil companies to have
representative offices in Baghdad, where bombings and attacks
are killing scores of Iraqis on nearly a daily basis.
Compared with Chinese, Russian and British firms, U.S. oil
companies have a fairly small footprint in southern Iraq. Exxon
is in charge at West Qurna-1, and Occidental has a small
stake in the neighbouring Zubair oilfield, operated by Italy's
ENI.
Other mega-projects in the predominantly Shi'ite and
relatively peaceful south are Iraq's biggest producer Rumaila -
run by BP; Majnoon - led by Shell; Halfaya - operated by China
National Petroleum Corp; and West Qurna-2, run by Russia's
Lukoil.
"Incidents in the south are increasing, although there's
been no impact on any of our projects," another senior Western
oil executive said.
In the autonomous Kurdish region, companies are also urging
caution, even though the northern enclave has so far managed to
insulate itself from the violence that plagues other parts of
Iraq.
"To date we have not increased our security measures, but as
always in areas like Iraq, our personnel are on high alert, and
travel to the area is restricted to essential personnel,
requiring prior approval," a Western oil company source said.
The Iranian message was reportedly sent by the head of the
Revolutionary Guards' Qods Force to Shi'ite militia groups it
backs in Iraq, according to anonymous U.S. officials cited by
the Journal.
Iraq's Shi'ite-led government, which opposes any
international military strike on Syria and is close to Iran, is
grappling with a Sunni insurgency fuelled by the conflict next
door and recently reinforced the border between the two
countries.
Iraqi forces are on high alert in the north, where suspected
Sunni militants have repeatedly attacked the main pipeline to
Turkey in recent months, disrupting exports to world markets and
frustrating Baghdad's oil expansion plans.
"During the last few days, as preparation for any emergency,
we increased checkpoints near the oil installations and
increased the number of security forces protecting them,
especially the sites where the extraction of oil and the
refineries are," a source at Iraq's North Oil Company said.