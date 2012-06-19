UPDATE 1-Iraq approves $843 mln oil deal with Weatherford

* Weatherford to build six production units
* Duration of the contract is 18 months
BAGHDAD, June 19 Iraq's cabinet approved an $843
million service contract on Tuesday with U.S. oilfield services
company Weatherford (WFT.N) to build crude production units in
the Zubair oilfield.
Italy's Eni, U.S.-based Occidental Petroleum Corp
and South Korea's KOGAS signed a 20-year deal with Iraq
to develop Zubair. They set an eventual output target of 1.2
million barrels per day (bpd) by 2017.
Under the contract, Weatherford is to construct six crude
production units, each with the capacity to process 50,000
barrels per day. The duration of the contract is 18 months, the
cabinet said in a statement.
Zubair is currently producing around 254,000 bpd and output
is expected to increase by 100,000 bpd by the end of 2012.
Iraq has awarded massive oilfield development contracts to
majors such as Royal Dutch Shell and BP with the
ambitious target of expanding its oil production capacity to 12
million bpd by 2017. Most analysts see 6-7 million bpd as more
realistic.
Current export infrastructure is outdated and lacks the
capacity to handle Iraq's future expected output raise. Iraq is
currently exporting an average of 2.4 million barrels per day
and expects to export 2.5 mln bpd in 2012.