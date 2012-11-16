Iraq would favour CNPC and Lukoil bids for W. Qurna 1 -ministry

BAGHDAD Nov 16 Iraq has informed Russia's LUKOIL and China's CNPC it would favour their bids if they decided to buy Exxon Mobil's stake in the West Qurna-1 oilfield, oil ministry sources said .

"During two separate meetings with executives from CNPC and LUKOIL, Iraq informed the companies that it favours their contribution to purchase Exxon's share in West Qurna-1 oilfield," a senior Iraqi oil ministry official told Reuters.