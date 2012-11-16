Iraq has received "positive signals" from Lukoil, CNPC-ministry

BAGHDAD Nov 16 Iraq has received "positive signals" from China's CNPC and Russia's Lukoil they will consider purchasing Exxon Mobil's stake in the West Qurna-1 oilfield, a senior Iraqi oil ministry official told Reuters.

"We have received positive signals from both CNPC and Lukoil that they will consider purchasing Exxon's stake in West Qurna-1," the official said on condition of anonymity.