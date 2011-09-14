Iraq's Zubair oil output to peak by 2017- Eni plan

BAGHDAD, Sept 14 Iraq's Zubair oilfield will
reach its peak output target of 1.2 million barrels per day
(bpd) by the start of 2017, a development plan set by Italian
oil company Eni showed.
A group of companies led by Eni plans to spend around $18
billion to upgrade the oilfield in southern Iraq, according to a
document obtained by Reuters from Iraq's oil ministry.
Eni's partners in the consortium are Iraq's Missan Oil
Company, which holds 25 percent, Occidental Petroleum Corp
, with 23.44 percent, and South Korea's Korea Gas Corp
, which owns 18.75 percent.
Eni, the operator of Zubair, plans to spend $2.8 billion in
2011, $4.9 billion in 2012, $3.9 billion in 2013 and nearly the
same in 2014, and $3.1 billion in 2015, the document showed.
The document also showed output projections for Zubair were
300,000 bpd at end-2011, 400,000 bpd at the start of 2013,
600,000 bpd at the start of 2014, 800,000 bpd in 2015 and 1
million bpd by the start of 2016.
The Zubair deal is one of a series that Baghdad has signed
with foreign oil firms that it says could boost output capacity
to Saudi Arabia's levels of 12 million bpd by 2017. Most
analysts say 6-7 million bpd is a more realistic target.
The group won the right to develop Zubair in 2009 following
the country's first auction of oil contracts since the 2003
U.S.-led invasion. The field was not initially awarded in the
auction, but a deal was reached in subsequent negotiations.
The consortium has set a production target of 1.2 million
barrels per day and will be paid a remuneration fee of $2 a
barrel, according to a service contract it signed with Iraq.
(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Serena Chaudhry)